Source: National Youth Policy gets Cabinet approval – herald

Mukudzei Chingwere

Senior Reporter

CABINET has approved the National Youth Policy (2026–2030), a comprehensive empowerment framework aimed at addressing the most pressing challenges facing young people, particularly barriers to education, employment and overall well-being.

Speaking after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Zhemu Soda said the policy was designed to provide targeted interventions for young women, youths with disabilities, pupils and students and unemployed young people.

It also targets those Not in Employment, Educational or Training (NEETs), youths living with HIV and Aids, youths battling substance abuse, orphaned and vulnerable children, including children living in the streets, youths in conflict with the law and those in the diaspora.

Dr Soda said special attention will be directed to the urgent NEET issue, describing it as a major hurdle to youth development.

“The National Youth Policy: 2026-2030 is a comprehensive empowerment framework designed to address challenges faced by the youth demographic group aged between 15 to 35,” said Dr Soda.

“The targeted age group comprises young women, youths with disabilities; pupils and students; unemployed youths; youth Not in Employment, Educational or Training (NEETs); youths living with HIV and Aids; youths abusing substances; orphaned and vulnerable children, including children living in the streets; youths in conflict with the law and youths in the diaspora. In particular, critical focus will be placed on the urgent issue of youth Not in Education, Employment or Training who constitute approximately 42.5 percent of the targeted youth population.”

The National Youth Policy: 2026-2030, the minister said, superseded the 2020-2025 version and was now aligned to the National Development Strategy 2 (2026-2030).

He said although the previous policy had recorded meaningful progress, particularly in supporting initiatives such as the Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme, the launch of the Youth Fund and the establishment of the Empower Bank, the new policy went further by introducing key strategic interventions.

These were expected to open opportunities for decent job creation, entrepreneurship, technical and vocational education, recreational facilities, improved youth wellbeing and access to healthcare, gender equality and enhanced youth participation in decision-making and governance.

Dr Soda said the National Youth Policy: 2026–2030 marks a major shift from the previous version. He noted that it focuses on emerging issues affecting young people.

These include drug and substance abuse, mental health challenges, technology innovations such as artificial intelligence and automation and climate change.

He said the policy will also create new opportunities for youth-led businesses. It will support young entrepreneurs through financing, incubation, business development services and market linkages.

Dr Soda added that the policy is built on five pillars, namely; Economic Empowerment, Technology and Digital Transformation, Education and Skills Development, Health and Well-Being, and Governance.

He said it also includes cross-cutting pillars on climate change and adaptation, gender equality and inclusivity and coordination and partnerships.

On economic empowerment, he said the goal is to increase youth participation in the economy, improve livelihoods and reduce poverty.

Minister Soda added that the Government will work with ministries, development partners and the private sector under a whole-of-government and society approach.

He also noted that Youth Focal Desks have been put in place across all ministries to drive youth programmes. A separate pillar on job creation will support youth integration into the mainstream economy.

On technology and digital transformation, Minister Soda said the policy will use digital solutions to improve youth access to information and opportunities in the digital economy.

He said young people will be supported to use Digital and Community Information Centres and the free Wi-Fi hotspots to build stronger digital skills.

“The Education and Skills Development Pillar will endeavor to enhance access to quality education opportunities for youths,” said Minister Soda.

“It will ensure that the youths acquire a diverse range of skills, including academic, vocational, technical and digital competencies. The Pillar advocates for competence based education and training to equip youths with skills for the future.

“Pertaining to the Health and Well-Being Pillar, the objective is to improve the health and well-being of young people, including addressing alcohol, drug and substance abuse. The Pillar will be executed through facilitating access to comprehensive Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights information and services; and innovative health care support Programmes.

“Under the Governance Pillar, Ministries, Departments and Agencies will be obligated to fully integrate youth programmes for enhanced participation in the country’s national development and decision-making processes.

“A regulatory and legal framework will support the initiative. A Youth Bill will be promulgated to give effect to all the plans.

“The National Youth Policy will be premised upon a robust Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning (MEAL) framework; Communication Plan and financial architecture to support the implementation of the results-oriented plan,” said Dr Soda.