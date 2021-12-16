Source: Ncube makes u-turn on cellphone levy – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube has made a u-turn on the proposed US$50 cellphone levy, which he said would apply to individuals who would have failed to pay duty on imported cellphones.

Ncube’s original proposal, which he made in the 2022 national budget, triggered a public outcry.

But during the debate on the Finance Bill in the Senate on Tuesday, Ncube said the US$50 levy was a mechanism to enforce the payment of the 25% duty.

“When it comes to other electronic gadgets, we have actually reduced the duty to zero. The only duty remaining is the 25% duty on phones. So what is the problem we trying to solve? The problem we are trying to solve is that no duty of 25% is being paid by anyone who is bringing phones into the country. Why? Because these are small gadgets, you put them in your pocket or wherever in your handbag and you pass through the border. No duty is paid.