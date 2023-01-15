Source: NEW: 88 percent pass rate for A Level results | The Sunday Mail

Online Reporter

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has released the 2022 November Advanced Level examination results, which show a 88 percent pass rate compared to 83 percent a year earlier.

Zimsec board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje said the results will be accessible from the portals from 3pm on Friday.

“This year’s pass rate was 88 percent as compared to 83,13 percent in 2021, therefore, registering a 4,87 percent increase,” he said in a statement.