New Covid regulations effective tomorrow until further notice

Measures effective tomorrow until further notice.

1. All non-working citizen required to stay at home unless wen acquiring food. Wen out to have mask, hygiene, social distance

2. All business premises to operate from 8 – 3 pm except food suppliers

3. A curfew From 6 pm to 6 am except for essential service providers

Only regulated SME will be allowed to operate under strict regulations.

Food markets to open under strict regulations.

Intercity public transport and rural transport remain banned

Public gatherings for religion or politics remain banned. Funerals still governed

: We can no longer remain complacent.
We are suspending all freedoms we have always enjoyed due to the COVID pandemic
-ED
 I will address you later to ease these measures once the situation improves – ED

