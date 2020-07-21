Econet to shut down all shops from tomorrow because some employees tested positive for COVID-19 

Econet Wireless released the following statement:

NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS

Dear Valued Customer,

We regret to announce that some of our staff members tested positive to COVID-19 and are now quarantined. Strict measures around contact-tracing and testing have been taken on these cases as guided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

There has been a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country in recent days and as an organisation, we place our priority in the safety of our staff, customers and the public at large.

We therefore wish to inform you that all Econet Shops will be temporarily closed, effective Wednesday, July 22, 2020 until further notice. In the interim, we will disinfect and sanitise all our shops to make them safe for our staff and customers upon re-opening at a date to be announced.

We urge our customers to use the following alternative digital channels to access our services during this period:

• Toll-Free Number: 111 • WhatsApp: 0771222904 – 905 • Facebook: @econetzimbabwel @elevateyouthzw, @econetconnectedlifestyle • Twitter: @econet support, @econetzimabwe, @elevateyouthzw • Email: enquiry@econet.co.zw or customercare@econet.co.zw • Skype: Econet Customer Care

As we continue the fight this pandemic, we encourage our customers, stakeholders and the nation to keep taking the necessary precautions in preventing the spread of the disease. These include washing hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, wearing a face mask, covering your mouth when coughing, maintaining social distance and self-isolation for those who suspect they are infected by the disease.

We thank you for your continued support, cooperation and patience during these challenging and uncertain times. COVID-19 is real.

Please stay safe and #MaskUpZimbabwe! Econet Wireless

Inspired to change your world