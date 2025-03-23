Source: New Mbare Market set for commissioning | The Sunday Mail

Nokuthula Dube

THE new Mbare Traders Market is now complete and set to be commissioned early next month by President Mnangagwa, it has been confirmed.

The facility, which will accommodate over 4 000 traders, is expected to bring order to the trading environment at one of the country’s biggest markets through elimination of space barons.

Mbare Musika was razed to the ground in a fire incident on October 8 last year, causing damage estimated at US$5 million.

According to Department of Civil Protection chief director Mr Nathan Nkomo, the relocation of affected traders is expected to begin soon.

Once traders have been moved, reconstruction of the main Mbare Traders Market will commence under the “build back better and bigger” concept, he said.

“The official opening will take place in April 2025,” said Mr Nkomo.

“All stakeholders who have a role to play in the project are expected to complete their tasks, which include repairing of roads by City of Harare and Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, to prepare for the State occasion. His Excellency, the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, will be officiating at the ceremony.”

More than 4 000 traders have been registered and verified to operate from the new market.

“The orderly environment will deal with the menace of space barons,” he added.

“Relocation of affected Mbare Musika traders to the temporary market will be followed by reconstruction of the Mbare Traders Market through the ‘build back better and bigger’ concept.

“The temporary market (Phase One) has been completed and relocation of the traders will commence in due course.”

The main traders market will be a three-storey structure, designed with features to enhance safety and efficiency.“The designs went through validation processes by technical committees and relevant Cabinet committees.

“Key elements of the design include a three-storey structure, which is demarcated along type of trade.The market is also equipped with emergency services, which include fire hydrants to curb any fire outbreaks.

“It also has two ablution blocks and handwashing points, which are inclusive and accessible by all, including persons with disabilities,” he said.

There is also an emergency exit staircase and water, sanitation and hygiene facilities which are being constructed using fire-resistant material.

The Government has entered into a build-operate-transfer agreement with Masimba Holdings to develop the market, with the project set to be completed in eight months.

“The informal sector is a key contributor to the national gross domestic product (GDP); in that regard, we believe the formalisation of the Mbare Traders Market will contribute immensely to the GDP of the country.

“The Mbare market is just the beginning of the massive reconstruction exercise of traders’ markets across the 10 provinces in an endeavour to leave no place and no one behind.”