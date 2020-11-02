New Twist to Zimbabwe Airport Gold Scandal

Harare- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has been forced to exonerate First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and her son Collins Mnangagwa from the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport gold smuggling scandal.

In a statement, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Gift Karanda who made claims that First Lady and her son were owners of the busted yellow metal that was found in Henrietta Rushwaya’s possession.

Nyathi said “Comprehensive investigations have proved that the statement by Karanda was false and malicious with the intent to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.”

Karanda is facing charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice, dealing in and possession of gold without being a holder of a licence or permit and smuggling.

Karanda indicated that there was no case as the gold belonged to the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and her son Collins Mnangagwa.

Karanda was arrested with five others who include Ali Mohamad, Stephen Chenjerai Tserayi, Raphios Mufandauya, Superintendent Shoko and Det. Chief Inspector Chimhungu.

Meanwhile, the First lady has distanced herself from Henrietta Rushwaya saying she is a strong advocate for transparency.

“I have no dealings nor involvement with Miss Henrietta Rushwaya of any illegal kind. I am challenging the Police through their relevant office to issue a statement.

“I am a strong advocate for transparency and honesty and any continued silence by the police can be misconstrued as a cover-up. If there is any incriminating evidence against me I challenge the police to present it to the nation without fear or favour. If there be none I also challenge the police to say so,” she said.