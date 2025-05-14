Source: Girl, 12, Kidnapped From Sally Mugabe Hospital, Abductors Demand US$2,000 Ransom ⋆ Pindula News

A 12-year-old girl was reportedly kidnapped from Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare on Saturday, with her abductors now demanding a US$2,000 ransom for her release.

The child had been left in the hospital canteen by her grandmother, Viola Kutama, a 58-year-old nurse aide employed at the medical facility.

Kutama had left the girl in the canteen while she attended to patients, with the child occupied on her mother’s mobile phone.

However, when she returned a short while later, her granddaughter had vanished without a trace.

Viola later received a message on her mobile phone, which reads, “Tisu tine mwana wenyu tirikuda US$2000 (We have your child, and we want US$2000).”

Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare Province, confirmed the incident, stating: “Police are investigating a kidnapping case involving a minor.”