Source: Zim pushes for Pfizer deal to boost access to medicines and vaccines – herald

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke in GENEVA, Switzerland

ZIMBABWE is moving to operationalise its partnership with Pfizer under the Accord for a Healthier World programme, a development expected to improve access to essential medicines and vaccines while strengthening the country’s health delivery systems.

This emerged during a meeting here between Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora and Pfizer officials on the sidelines of the ongoing World Health Assembly.

The discussions followed the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Zimbabwe and Pfizer under the Accord, which gives participating countries access to Pfizer medicines and vaccines on a not-for-profit basis.

Speaking during the meeting, Dr Mombeshora said the signing of the MoU marked an important milestone in Zimbabwe’s engagement with Pfizer.

“The most important thing is that the memorandum of understanding has now been signed, and we must now look at operationalising it. It is a very good programme because it gives us access to medicines on a not-for-profit basis, and that can go a long way in addressing some of the gaps we have in the health sector,” he said.

He, however, stressed that all procurement would continue to be managed through established Government systems and public procurement procedures.

“We have requested the list of products available under this programme, and these have been referred to NatPharm because that is our procurement agency. Although requirements come from different physicians and institutions, they are consolidated through the ministry before procurement processes are undertaken,” he said.

Dr Mombeshora said there was also need to work closely with the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe to speed up product registration and ensure medicines become available without unnecessary delays.

“We also need to work with the regulatory authorities so that there is proper registration of the products we identify. We want to see how this special arrangement can help shorten some of the lengthy processes while still ensuring all standards and regulations are met,” he said.

He added that Zimbabwe also expected the programme to strengthen supply chain systems and improve storage and distribution capacity through NatPharm.

“It is also very important to strengthen our supply chain systems and ensure medicines are properly stored and distributed. NatPharm remains responsible for storage and distribution, so any support in that area will be very important for us,” he said.

Accord countries access and engagement lead Ms Ismahene Ben Mehidi said the initiative was designed to improve health equity and ensure that patients in lower-income countries could access quality medicines regardless of their financial status.

“The Accord for a Healthier World is a very innovative access programme, one of its kind, that was established by Pfizer in 2022. It gives access to all Pfizer medicines across all therapy areas where Pfizer has products at a not-for-profit cost, so we do not make any profit because we truly believe we need to contribute to improving health equity and ensure patients, regardless of their financial capacity, can access the medicines they need when they need them,” she said.

Ms Mehidi said the programme went beyond medicine supply and also focused on strengthening national health systems.

“There is also another component to the programme, which is health systems strengthening, so we do not just provide medicines at a very affordable price. We also support healthcare worker training, strengthen supply chain systems and help ensure medicines move efficiently from warehouses right up to the patient because physicians are trained on how to use them, and the country has resilient supply chain systems,” she said.