Source: Notorious armed robbers nabbed – NewsDay Zimbabwe

STAFF REPORTER

POLICE yesterday arrested three notorious armed robbers involved in a spate of armed robberies committed between September 8 and November 29.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi identified the armed robbers as Witness Nyarupa Alias Marori (40), Ronald Munyaradzi Nyangaire (41), Checksmore Godza (30) and Rutendo Rose Saithi (20).

“The suspects together with seven others, who are still at large, would pounce on unsuspecting home owners while armed with unidentified pistols before tying the complainants with shoe laces, ropes or electric cables,” Nyathi said.

“The suspects would then threaten their victims with pistols while demanding cash and other valuables.”

The suspects are linked to three counts of armed robbery cases which occurred in Kuwadzana Extension, Eastlea and Unit J Chitungwiza, where they stole property ranging from television sets, decoders, cellphones, groceries and two vehicles, a Honda CRV and Nissan Sylphy, all worth over US$31 500-00.

Police have recovered the two stolen vehicles among other goods.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reiterates that there is no going back in efforts to account for all robbery suspects in the country.”