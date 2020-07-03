Source: NRZ weighs wider revenue generation streams | The Herald
Herald Reporter
The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) is weighing various options of leveraging its vast tracts of land in its property portfolio across the country to widen revenue generation streams.
This was said by Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza after touring some of the pieces of land in the suburbs of Lochnivar and Rugare in Harare yesterday.
He was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry Engineer Amos Marawa, NRZ board chairman Advocate Martin Dinha and senior NRZ managers.
“We have a number of properties across the country and we are looking at ways of unlocking value from them,” said Minister Matiza. “In some places we might sell, in some we might go for joint ventures, while for some we might lease.”
National Railways Zimbabwe or Air Zimbabwe – which of these dinosaurs, both dead, but still being worked on in the ICU will rise like a phoenix to bring ZW back to greatness comrades ?
Billions of USD have neen lost on these two government run companies over the last 40 years. Us,the ZW taxpayer, have been paying the price the whole time. Seems managers of ZW, ZANUPF, do not know how to run these big companies profitably comrades !?
As Albert Einstein famously said ;-
“Insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results”
When will they ever learn? Please can somebody get something into the geriatrics heads who run ZW and ZANUPF.