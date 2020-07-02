Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume has urged Zimbabweans to voice out against economic and political challenges facing the country through a mass action slated for the 31st of July 2020.

Source: Opposition Leader Rallies Zimbabweans Towards 31 July Mass Action – The Zimbabwean

Posting on Twitter, Ngarivhume accused the Zanu PF government of plundering the country resources while criminalizing dissent, which he said force Zimbabweans to take action and free themselves.

Below is Ngarivhume’s full thread…

31 July is a day for your voice to be heard. Zimbabwe has been plundered by selfish, self serving politicans who do not care how many lives they destroy in their quest for money and power.

Our work leading up to that day starts now. Our brothers and sisters in the police and army have been weaponized against us for too long. We must challenge them now to consider the facts and see that those in power have committed serious crimes against Zimbabwe.

31 July is not a political agenda but a people agenda. To give a voice to mothers watching helplessly as their children go hungry. To give a voice to the man in his 40s who hasn’t had a steady job for 20years.

As a people we must realize there is nothing we cannot do. The sky is the limit for what we can accomplish when we clear the path of forces that have acted against us for so long. We can see our promised land, our God given destiny. It is fine to move towards it!!!