Nurses call off strike

By Mirriam Mangwaya
Health workers have resolved to resume duty after giving government a 14 day ultimatum to address their concerns.

Health workers across the country have been on strike since Monday.

In a statement Health Apex Team leader Dr Tapiwanashe Kusotera said: “The leaders of the Health Associations after considering the plight of the public, have resolved to temporarily adjourn the industrial action and request the healthcare workers to resume service. This has been done to prevent any further loss of life. It is the hope of the employees that the employer will immediately table a meaningful offer, addressing all the matters raised by the workers.”

 

 

 

