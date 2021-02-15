Source: One dies in Zimplats mine accident | The Herald
Conrad Mupesa
Mash West Bureau
An employee of one of Zimplats’ contractors died yesterday from injuries he sustained when a high wall collapsed at the entrance of Ngwarati Mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi.
Zimplats head of corporate affairs, Busi Chindove confirmed the incident that occurred yesterday around 9.50am.
“Zimplats is deeply saddened to confirm a mine fatality incident that occurred at the company’s Ngwarati Mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi,” she said.
“Sadly, one employee working for one of the company’s contractors, succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident that occurred when a high wall collapsed at the Ngwarati Mine box-cut (entrance to the mine).
“The tragic incident occurred at 09.50hrs on Sunday February 14, 2021.”
Mrs Chindove said despite the accident, Zimplats remains committed to delivering a safe working environment for its employees.
Zimplat’s chief executive, Mr Alex Mhembere said the rest of the workers were evacuated safely.
“It is indeed a difficult time for the whole Zimplats family. Our sincere condolences go to the family, colleagues, and friends of the deceased.
