One dies in Zimplats mine accident

0

Source: One dies in Zimplats mine accident | The Herald

One dies in Zimplats mine accident
Busi Chindove

Conrad Mupesa 

Mash West Bureau 

An employee of one of Zimplats’ contractors died yesterday from injuries he sustained when a high wall collapsed at the entrance of Ngwarati Mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi. 

Zimplats head of corporate affairs, Busi Chindove confirmed the incident that occurred yesterday around 9.50am. 

“Zimplats is deeply saddened to confirm a mine fatality incident that occurred at the company’s Ngwarati Mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi,” she said. 

“Sadly, one employee working for one of the company’s contractors, succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident that occurred when a high wall collapsed at the Ngwarati Mine box-cut (entrance to the mine). 

“The tragic incident occurred at 09.50hrs on Sunday February 14, 2021.” 

Mrs Chindove said despite the accident, Zimplats remains committed to delivering a safe working environment for its employees. 

Zimplat’s chief executive, Mr Alex Mhembere said the rest of the workers were evacuated safely. 

“It is indeed a difficult time for the whole Zimplats family. Our sincere condolences go to the family, colleagues, and friends of the deceased.

Related posts:

  1. Karo’s US$4bn venture crumbles
  2. Ex-employee sues Zimplats for US$7m damages
  3. Zimplats, Caledonia set 2021 tone 
  4. Chegutu mine disaster: District CPU activated
  5. Dozens feared dead in mine collapse as pandemic-fueled social catastrophe wracks Zimbabwe 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *