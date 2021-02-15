Source: Shaft collapses, sinks 2 houses | The Herald

People rescuing the trapped occupant

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

Two people escaped death by a whisker when two houses at Wardon Mine in Chakari collapsed and sunk into a disused mine shaft.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning.

Sanyati district development coordinator, Mr Amigo Mhlanga confirmed the incident, but said all the occupants were safe.

“I can confirm that the incident occurred today at around 6am, but everyone is safe.

“Nobody died from the incident and those that were sunk into the shaft have been rescued and were rushed to hospital,” he said.

He said one of the occupants, a boy escaped unhurt while the other who was said to have been swallowed into the ground was later rescued and taken to a nearby health care centre.

“The houses were built on a disused mine shaft that was later covered. The occupants built the house unknowingly,” he added.

Locals believe that the ground covering the old shaft gave in to the incessant rains currently being experienced across the country.