Source: Zim ramps up efforts to address unexplained rabbit deaths -Newsday Zimbabwe

In the meantime, DVS is urging farmers to implement the highest levels of biosecurity on their farms to mitigate any potential spread.

THE Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Commercial Rabbit Breeders Association (Zicorba), is taking swift action to address a concerning wave of unexplained rabbit deaths in the capital.

Pious Makaya, DVS chief director, announced on Wednesday that efforts are underway to send samples to South Africa to ascertain the cause of these deaths.

He reassured rabbit farmers, emphasising that the situation remains confined to Harare, and urged them not to panic.

“We are working closely with Zicorba to determine the cause and prevent further losses. Every measure is being taken to safeguard the rabbit farming community,” he said.

Raymeg Consultants Private Limited, Zimbabwe’s biggest rabbit firm, is supporting the department with funding for the tests and future interventions.

Once the results are received, the department will provide clarity on the cause and guide further actions to protect rabbit colonies in Harare.

Zicorba president Regis Nyamakanga also urged farmers to remain vigilant and cooperate with veterinary authorities to ensure the continued health and safety of their livestock.

Nyamakanga further emphasised the importance of unity and caution during this period, encouraging farmers to desist from making any inflammatory statements that could cause unnecessary panic or misunderstandings.

“Let’s allow the experts to do their work and avoid speculation. We must approach this situation calmly and responsibly,” he added.