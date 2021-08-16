Our Turn Is Coming – Chamisa

President Chamisa implored Zimbabweans to draw inspiration from the people of Zambia who voted in numbers

I’m so humbled and excited to have received a call and personally congratulated my brother and President-elect HE @HHichilema.Join me to congratulate the people of Zambia🇿🇲who continue to inspire us all.Our turn as Zimbabwe is coming. We won’t disappoint! God is faithful! pic.twitter.com/b01VUm3qJb

— nelson chamisa🇿🇼 (@nelsonchamisa) August 16, 2021