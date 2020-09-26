The problems of Pakistan Cricket Board are increasing instead of decreasing. While the decisions of the cricket board management have damaged domestic cricket, the Pakistan Super League is also suffering from the worst crisis.

Source: Pakistan cricketers decide to go to international court against PCB – The Zimbabwean

The Pakistan Super League, whose first edition was attended by cricketers from all over the world, was praised all over the world for its model, but as soon as Ehsan Mani became chairman, an unending series of problems began.

The cricket board is currently facing its first legal dispute in the Lahore High Court; Where Pakistan Super League teams have filed a case against the economic model in court.

This case has revealed that huge compensation was being paid to foreign cricketers in Pakistan Super League. He is suffering from the worst deficit.

The PSL team believes that the financial model of PSL is not right and it should be changed so that they can get some benefit from the huge investment they have made. Relations between the PCB and the franchisees have been strained for the past several months, with the last-minute cancellation of a scheduled governing council meeting in late July adding fuel to the fire.

Board officials focused on charging fees instead of resolving grievances. The fifth edition is not over yet. The sixth financial guarantee has been sought, which has been given till September 25. The franchisees asked the board to remove the reservations. Asked to meet the authorities, he was told to fulfill his financial responsibilities first. Disagreements escalated.

The second case has been filed by Test cricketer Umar Akmal. Umar Akmal had filed a case against the Pakistan Cricket Board in the International Court of Sport, at the preliminary hearing of which both the pleas of the cricket board were rejected. The cricket board had asked for a delay in the case and a change of venue, but the international court rejected the board’s request.

Umar Akmal says that Pakistan Cricket Board has been taking revenge on his family for many years. Be it Adnan Akmal or Kamran Akmal, the attitude of the cricket board has been deplorable. Legend Abdul Qadir also passed away in anger of the cricket board. All the funds released to him were stopped.

After the victory of Umar Akmal, many more cricketers who have complaints against the cricket board have already announced to go to court, including Saleem Malik, a member of the 1992 World Cup winning team. He believes that the Pakistan Cricket Board is currently committed to a discriminatory policy.

The clear guidelines of the ICC are being openly violated. Some cricketers involved in other violations including fixing have been given jobs by the board and some are being rejected outright. The cricket board, embroiled in legal issues, is also scheduled to host PSL matches in the next three months, host Zimbabwe and South Africa and complete a tour of New Zealand.