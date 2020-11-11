Source: Govt reviews upwards civil servants salaries – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By Everson Mushava

GOVERNMENT yesterday reviewed salaries for civil servants by 40% effective November 1, which will see teachers earn about $18 237. The amount will be inclusive of a 10% risk allowance aimed at getting the educators back at work.

“Noting its obligations to pay a decent wage, government has reviewed upwards the salary increase offer to civil servants to 40% which will be awarded to deputy director grade and below,” Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa told a post-Cabinet Press briefing yesterday.

“In addition to the salary increase, the teachers will also be awarded a 10% risk allowance. The new basic salary package for the teacher is now $18 237, which is above the poverty datum line.

“This means that the compounded review percentage of the teacher grade salary is 1 284% since the beginning of the year. The lowest paid civil servant will receive a salary of $14 528. This is effective from November 1, 2020.”

Teachers last week turned down a 20% salary hike, demanding US$520 which government insisted was unable to pay. They have been on strike since September 28 when schools reopened for examination classes. Schools opened on Monday for the last phase, but students were sent back home after teachers failed to turn up.

Zimbabwe Teachers Association chief executive Sifiso Ndlovu yesterday said it was too early for teachers to comment on the new offer.

“We will need to consult our membership and respond. We need to analyse the indicators from those figures. Any offer should be accompanied with the promise on when we will get to the promised land, that is the US$520 salaries,” he said.