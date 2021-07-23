Source: Parents seek help for baby born with no reproductive organ | The Herald

Mr Remigio Nyakudya and his wife Ms Lydia Makisi holding baby Junior

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A family at Nyakudya village in Bindura rural is appealing for financial assistance for their one-month old baby born without a reproductive organ to undergo medical examination at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare.

Born prematurely, baby Junior is a bouncing baby with no other complications, except using the anus for both urinating and defecation.

The baby’s mother, Ms Lydia Makisi (37), said the family was failing to raise US$130 for tests and X-ray.

This is the initial stage before doctors can determine the gravity of the situation.

The distressed mother said she noticed the condition while changing the napkin a day after giving birth.

“I went into labour prematurely at seven months and I gave birth in the car on my way to Manhenga Clinic,” she said.

“I noticed the anomaly the following day and I was transferred to Bindura Hospital where doctors were baffled.

“I was further referred to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare where doctors said the condition was unique and rare and there was need for tests and X-ray to determine if it can be corrected.

“What my baby is missing is an important part of a person. We are appealing for help so that he can have a normal life.”

The father, Mr Remigio Nyakudya (45), who is the village head, said their other children did not have such a condition.

“This is our fifth child and in our family there isn’t such a case,” he said.

“We have never witnessed such a disability even in this community and we are desperate to get help for our baby.”

Chief Masembura said they were consulting spirit mediums to find the cause of the anomaly.

“In our tradition, this is a mystery,” he said.

“Spirit mediums can tell us what went wrong and what need to be done so that when they go to the hospital doctors can help the baby.”