Source: Philanthropist remembers Jairos Jiri Association –Newsday Zimbabwe

A ZIMBABWEAN philanthropist based in the United Kingdom, Ameerh Naran yesterday donated groceries, blankets and shoes to the Jairos Jiri Association.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Harare, Naran said he was following in the footsteps of his grandfather who was a philanthropist and set up many charities including the Naran Jairos Jiri Centre in Gweru

“Today, I am donating blankets, shoes and groceries to the charity to continue to help and support them,” Naran said.

Jairos Jiri Association resource mobilisation executive member, Grace Kamanga, could not contain her gratitude and happiness.

“Today is a great day. We are so touched about what the Narans have done. For so many years the Naran family has been supporting us not only once but every year,” Kamanga said.

“Their late grandfather donated the present Naran School for The Deaf in Gweru — the largest of its kind in our country which used to be a hospital in those years. He purchased the hospital and donated it to the Jairos Jiri Association, which has been transformed and renovated over the years and it’s a very beautiful school today.”