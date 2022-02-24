Source: Please dont jail me l am old: ex perm sec Proff Gudyanga pleads in court – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By Desmond Chingarande

Former secretary for mines professor Francis Gudyanga who was convicted for Criminal abuse of office after he received boarding fees for meeting done with himself has asked the court for a lenient sentence saying he is now old and imprisonment will be a death sentence for him.

Gudyanga who was represented by Norman Mugiya had filed a written mitigation to magistrate Barbara Chimboza yesterday.

“The accused is now aged 75 years old and he is clearly an advanced senior citizen who will be broken down by a custodial sentence. This is a case where the sentence which meets the offender will be a non-custodial sentence. It is proposed that the court considers a suspended imprisonment term coupled with a fine of level 8,”Mugiya submitted for his client.

Mugiya said Gudyanga is prepared to restitute monies he received as boarding fees to Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe.

“In the worst case scenario, the court can consider a sentence of community service so that the accused can be committed to labour which will suit his age. The accused is also of ill health to the extant that he has been in and out of hospital. The conditions in the prison will definitely be a death sentence to him. He suffers from a heart condition which is cancer related. He is on persistent medication.”