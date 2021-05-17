Angela Kumirai is a Zimbabwean girl who grew up on a plot in Gweru.

Source: Please vote for Angela Kumirai – The Zimbabwean

Angela attended Fletcher High School in Gweru where she was Headgirl, and achieved 20 points at A level in Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Computing. Angela is now graduating cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a BA in Chemistry and in Health and Society.

She has been selected from 10 000 University students as one of the top 25 finalists to implement a social impact idea. Her initiative is a pharmaceutical idea which seeks to improve the Zimbabwean medication acquisition experience in remote areas, that is, to improve how Zimbabweans in remote areas can easily access their medicines. Zimbabwe is one step away from getting alerts to medicine availability via mobile phone text messaging. Only the top ten projects will be funded. Please vote for this project to be one of the top ten winners!

https://3e87b03a7e19c6dabd7fb7adf851e33e.tinyemails.com/7c8422fd56ebcb44c68b3b5d0b201197/670251d8e39245b7baa8e1ece1b2e0bb.html

How to vote:

Please scroll down and select where it says “Angela Kumirai: Improved access to medication in Zimbabwe”

Then fill in your details and submit your vote!

Please share to friends and family and all our fellow Zimbabweans. This project might save the life of someone you know and love. Every vote counts!