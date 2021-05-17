Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition notes with great concern, the concerted efforts by the state to derail constitutionalism in the country.

Source: Crisis Coalition concerned by the State’s concerted efforts to fight constitutionalism – The Zimbabwean

On May 15, 2021 Justice Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi issued contemptuous threats against judges following a ruling to the effect that former Chief Justice, Luke Malaba could not benefit from a constitutional amendment to extend his tenure of office.

As Crisis Coalition, we reiterate our concern on the unpatriotic and illegal process of the passing of both Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Amendments No.1 and 2 respectively. The annihilation of the constitution for purposes of consolidating authoritarian rule and creating an Imperial Presidency will be resisted.

Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi’s display of unbridled impunity in his statement is an indictment on his professional status and a sad moment for constitutionalism.

As the Coalition, we implore the State to respect the independence of the judiciary and desist from coercing the courts to pass judgments that support authoritarian interests.

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition stands in solidarity with civil society organisations and Zimbabweans at large in fighting entrenchment of dictatorship through amendments to the constitution.

On our part, we are determined to push for the Zimbabwe Constitutional Watch to promote and demand a culture of constitutionalism in the country.

Even against Ziyambi’s threats to “poke the judiciary’s eyes”, we join the judiciary, war veterans, workers, students, faith based organisations, women’s groups, youths, the business sector and other patriotic Zimbabweans in support of constitutionalism.

#implementdon’tamputate