Source: POLAD Principals Are Accomplices In Second Republic’s Evils, Says Sarkozy

MDC-Alliance Youth Assembly National Spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has castigated Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) principals after they proposed a number of electoral reform recommendations which they want to take to Parliament for consideration.

POLAD principals met in Harare on Friday and finalised a draft document on proposed electoral reforms compiled by their Governance and Legislative Agenda Thematic Committee.

Among other things, POLAD proposed that Zimbabwe must move to the proportional representation electoral system.

Chuma said POLAD has no right to make the proposals since all its principals were rejected by the electorate in the last general elections held in 2018. Pindula News publishes Chuma’s Twitter thread below: