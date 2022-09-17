Source: Police Block Robert Gabriel Mugabe Memorial Gala
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has refused to approve a Robert Gabriel Mugabe Memorial Gala that was set for Zimbabwe Grounds on Saturday, 17 September 2022 but did not give any reasons for the decision.
The gala had been planned by the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Legacy Movement fronted by former ZANU PF youth leader Jim Kunaka.
Kunaka wrote a letter to the police on 12 September notifying them to hold the gala in terms of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act [Chapter 11:23].
In response to Kunaka, Officer Commanding Police Harare South District, Chief Superintendent, M Majojo, said the gala has not been approved. He wrote:
Reference is made to your letter dated 12 September 2022… In the letter, you notified to hold a Robert Gabriel Mugabe memorial gala at Zimbabwe Grounds, Highfield, Harare from the 17th to the 18th of September 2022 from 1700 to 0600 hours.
May you be advised that the notice to hold a Robert Gabriel Mugabe memorial gala is not approved
