Source: Commercial milk production surges -Newsday Zimbabwe

The country’s commercial milk production rose by seven percent to 40 million litres in the first four months of 2026, strengthening prospects for national milk self-sufficiency.

According to the Zimbabwe Economic Review, milk production increased from 38 million litres recorded during the same period last year, reflecting sustained growth across all four months under review.

The publication said January production rose by nine percent to 10.6 million litres, while February output increased by eight percent to 9.4 million litres.

“March commercial milk production climbed six percent to 10.2 million litres, while April output grew five percent to 10.1 million litres,” the Zimbabwe Economic Review said.

The Zimbabwe Economic Review said the country was steadily moving towards achieving milk self-sufficiency, with 2026 projected to become a landmark year for the sector.

“Government expects 2026 to mark national milk self-sufficiency after sector growth of 129 percent since 2017,” the publication said.

However, despite the positive production gains, the Zimbabwe Economic Review noted that dairy imports rose sharply during the same period due to growing domestic demand and expanding industrial capacity.

“Dairy imports surged 72 percent to US$8.7 million in the first four months of 2026, reflecting rising demand, expanding processing capacity and higher disposable incomes,” the publication said.

Zimbabwe’s dairy sector has recorded consistent recovery over the past years.

The country is targeting annual milk production exceeding 200 million litres by 2030 as part of wider agricultural and industrial growth strategies.