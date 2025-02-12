Source: Twine Phiri, Phillemon Machana withdraw appeal against Magwizi election as ZIFA boss – Zimbabwe News Now

BULAWAYO – Former Premier Soccer League boss Twine Phiri and ex-ZIFA financial director Phillemon Machana have withdrawn their appeals at the Court of Arbitration for Sports where they were challenging Nqobile Magwizi’s election as ZIFA president, clearing the last legal hurdle to his January 25 election.

The two men filed the appeal claiming interference in the election after businessman Wicknell Chivayo offered $1 million in sponsorship to the association and personal vehicles to electors if they elected Magwizi.

In a statement on Wednesday, Phiri and Machana said they were withdrawing their appeal “in order to allow football space to heal, stabilise and grow in an environment where the new executive committee led by the current president will begin on a clean and uncontested slate.”

Several high profile candidates including Temba Mliswa and Walter Magaya were barred by ZIFA after failing to meet conditions for running in the election, including a requirement to have obtained five O’ Level passes.

Phiri and Machana said Chivayo was no stranger to football sponsorship and they now withdrew their suggestion he interfered in the election.

They added: “Our engagements over the past few days, both solicited and unsolicited with several key stakeholders, have influenced this latest decision.

“We are grateful that in this season, ZIFA has attracted massive support and contributions from diverse sections of the population to whom we are indebted. Individuals like Mr. Chivayo and corporates alike have historically stood with the nation and the footballing world, sacrificing personal resources even in dire times. Such support is always encouraged and welcome and must not stop.

“We therefore announce as we hereby do, that we are withdrawing the CAS appeal. Likewise we urge all stakeholders to accept and appreciate our decision and in equal measure, to rally behind and support the new executive committee.

“It is our belief and understanding that going forward, football will never experience the kind of challenges that were witnessed in the most recent Zifa elections.

“Resultantly, we have instructed our lawyers to do the needful and withdraw the CAS appeal.”

The withdrawal of the appeal clears the path for FIFA to carry out induction processes for the new ZIFA boss.