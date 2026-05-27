Source: USD inflation slows to 0,3% in May -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE. May 26 (NewsDay Live)- Zimbabwe’s month-on-month inflation rate in United States dollar terms slowed to 0,3% in May 2026 from 1,1% recorded in April, latest data from Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency shows.

According to the agency’s Consumer Price Index report released on Tuesday , the slowdown was largely driven by easing non-food prices, although food inflation remained unchanged.

“The USD month-on-month inflation rate for May 2026 was 0,3 percent shedding 0,8 percentage points on the April 2026 rate of 1,1 percent,” the statistics agency said.

The all-items USD Consumer Price Index rose to 125,19 in May from 124,76 in April, indicating that prices continued to rise, albeit at a slower pace.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation remained at 0,8% during the month, while non-food inflation dropped sharply to 0,1% from 1,2% in April.

However, annual inflation accelerated during the period under review.

Year-on-year USD inflation increased to 2,8% in May from 2,2% in April, meaning consumers paid more for goods and services compared to the same period last year.

“This means that prices as measured by the all-items USD CPI increased by an average rate of 2,8 percent from May 2025 to May 2026,” the agency said.

The report also revealed that the average month-on-month inflation rate between January and May 2026 stood at 0,3%, significantly lower than the 1% average recorded during 2025.

Inflation trends over the past 13 months show relative price stability for much of 2025 before inflationary pressures intensified in March and April this year.

The statistics agency said price data for the May report was collected between May 12 and May 18.

USD inflation slows to 0,3% in May