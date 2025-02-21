Source: Police pick up Geza’s wife for questioning -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE, Feb. 20 (NewsDay Live) – The wife of firebrand war veteran and central committee member, Blessed Runesu Geza has been picked up for questioning by the police from her Norton home this evening, her lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa has confirmed.

Mtetwa said she was surprised that the police went to arrest Roslin Tawengwa without her knowledge despite having agreed to have her lawyer present.

This is the third time Tawengwa has been picked up for questioning. No charges were proffered at the time of her arrest, Mtetwa said.

Geza is fronting a group of war veterans that has in recent weeks ratcheted attacks on the leadership of Mnangagwa for alleged constitutional violations and failing to rein in corruption, and wants him to step down immediately.

Police are on the hunt for Geza who is four criminal charges for allegedly inciting to commit public violence and insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Geza is facing two counts of undermining the authority of or insulting the President under section 33 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, he is also accused of theft under section 113 of the same law.