Source: Police Summon Chamisa’s Officials In Bulawayo – Pindula News

Several CCC leaders in Bulawayo were recently summoned and questioned by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) regarding the party’s official by-election campaign launch in the city which was set for this Thursday which has since been postponed due to logistical challenges.

The party’s organising secretary and chairperson for Bulawayo province Hellen Mpofu and James Sithole, respectively, were on Wednesday summoned by the police and grilled over the launch.

Speaking in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Mpofu said she was summoned to Southampton police headquarters, where officers from the Law and Order Section as well as Police Internal Security Intelligence (PISI) interrogated her. She said:

The police officers subjected me to a barrage of questions including why Chamisa was coming to Bulawayo. But I openly told the officers that there was nothing sinister or unlawful about the launch since ZANU PF has held recent similar functions in the city without any problems. I even asked the officers that is CCC now banned in the country because all the parties, including (Douglas) Mwonzora’s party, have been holding meetings without any challenges. As I speak, I hear Mwonzora’s party will be holding a meeting in the city this week and the police have not said anything.

The party’s Bulawayo province spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza confirmed the developments, adding that the police has warned the party that they will not allow a car rally in Nkulumane.