Police warns citizens against public display of firearms – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY GARY GERALD MTOMBENI

POLICE yesterday warned members of the public and organisations with licences for firearms to desist from publicly displaying them during gatherings or at shopping centres and service stations.

In a statement yesterday, police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “Police urges members of the public and organisations who are licenced to possess firearms in terms of provisions of the Firearms Act, Chapter 10:09 for various reasons which include cash-in-transit, crop protection, and business premises security to religiously comply with the law and stop carrying or displaying such firearms in public gatherings, shopping centres, service stations and other public places.”