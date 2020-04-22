Source: PPEs relief for medical fraternity | The Herald

Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa receives face masks from Huawei managing director Mr Jason Shao at Zimbabwe House in Harare yesterday

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE yesterday received a consignment of goods from two Chinese firms for the fight against Covid-19 which has killed thousands of people worldwide and left many others hospitalised.

The goods were handed over to Angel of Hope Foundation led by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa who promised to hand over the consignment to the President for onward transmission to all the country’s provinces.

Amai Mnangagwa is also the country’s Health Ambassador.

Zimbabwe has not been spared by the pandemic, which has so far killed three people from 28 confirmed cases.

Government has since extended the national lockdown by a further 14 days.

Telecommunications giant Huawei donated 30 000 surgical face masks, while PD Times Technology weighed in with 20 000 surgical masks, 510 protective suits and 1 000 goggles.

Huawei was represented by its managing director Mr Jason Shao, while PD group was being led by its senior advisor Yunbin Zhai.

Mr Zhai said the assistance given to Zimbabwe was testimony to the sound relations the two nations enjoyed.

He said the donation was meant to support the country’s efforts to fight the global pandemic.

“As we all know that the novel coronavirus is gripping the whole world and Zimbabwe is no exception,” said Mr Yunbin.

“We also appreciate the Zimbabwe Government’s powerful and precise action to deal with this disease. As a Chinese company in Zimbabwe, we are also committed to the long-term investment for the development of Zimbabwe, so we think it’s time for us to do our part to fight against this disease.

“With the support of our Embassy, and the calls made by the Government of Zimbabwe for assistance, we promise to do our best to assist Zimbabwe in this fight. It is our honour to deliver these goods to Angel of Hope Foundation. We have faith that we will win this battle against this pandemic.”

Mr Shao said as the country’s long term ICT partner, Huawei had been supporting Zimbabwe for more than 20 years and on this critical Covid-19 pandemic, they decided to support the Government through Angel of Hope Foundation.

Madam Wang Wei, wife to Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Guo Shaochun, who also attended the ceremony, praised the Chinese firms’ gesture.

“By protecting the frontline workers in Zimbabwe, they are protecting each and every one of us,” she said.

“I wish to thank them for this kind contribution. Their generosity comes on the heels of assistance from the Chinese Government and business community that has been flowing from China to Zimbabwe since the virus took hold here.

“It also follows Zimbabwe’s strong support for China when back home the virus was spreading fast.”

Madam Wang said China and Zimbabwe were not just friends, but brothers and sisters with a tradition of standing by each other in the face of challenges.

Angel of Hope Foundation, under the leadership of Amai Mnangagwa, had been a staunch force for the people’s well-being in Zimbabwe.

“The strong passion and love shown by her and her foundation for the ordinary Zimbabwean and the most vulnerable among us is most touching,” said Madam Wang.

“We are honoured to be able to work together with Her Excellency in this challenging period to bring love and care to the needy.”

The First Lady said the personal protective equipment would be utilised by frontline workers across the country’s 10 provinces.

“I want to thank the two companies for thinking about Angel of Hope Foundation and for being together with Zimbabwe in this pandemic,” she said.

“The equipment is going to help our frontline workers in order for them to be protected against this Covid-19. Everything that you have brought is what Zimbabwe is looking for because we want this also to be spread to all our provinces and making sure the frontline staff is protected.

“Your kind gesture has shown us that you have not left the people of Zimbabwe alone. I want to say the friendship and work that has been done by China and the Chinese Ambassador here in Zimbabwe has helped Zimbabwe in a very big way.

“The donation that has come today has showed that we will continue working together in helping each other fighting this pandemic of Covid-19.”

Amai Mnangagwa, through her Angel of Hope Foundation, has been reaching out to local and international partners in the fight against the virus.

She has been mobilising resources and handing them over to the President.