PRAZ to boost economic growth

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga leads the ground-breaking ceremony at the construction site of the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) new head office flanked by Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Charles Tawengwa (right), PRAZ chief executive officer Mr Clever Ruswa (left) and other officials in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Charles Muchakagara

Mukudzei Chingwere, Herald Reporter

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said the new PRAZ head office project goes beyond the construction of a physical structure but marks a bold step in strengthening national procurement systems, enhancing transparency, and driving institutional efficiency.

He was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new PRAZ head office in Harare yesterday.

“Most importantly, it underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainable development and innovation as we strive to build a modern, forward-looking Zimbabwe,” said VP Chiwenga.

The Vice President also encouraged contractors to uphold high standards of workmanship and ethical practices throughout the construction period. His address served as a reminder of the broader implications of the project, which aims to bolster Zimbabwe’s procurement systems while contributing to local economic growth.

“I am particularly pleased to highlight that the design of this new facility incorporates sustainability principles and energy-efficient technologies,” said VP Chiwenga.

“In an era where climate consciousness is no longer optional but essential, this project reflects the country’s forward-thinking approach. It will serve as a lasting testament to our responsibility not just to current generations but to those who will inherit the Zimbabwe of tomorrow,” said VP Chiwenga.

“As we stand at the start of this exciting journey, let us reflect on the true significance of what we are initiating today. We are laying the foundation not only of a new building but of a renewed procurement system, one that is modern, transparent, and effective.”

Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Cde Charles Tavengwa expressed his delight that PRAZ acquired their land legally and that they are building their head office in the Sunshine City.

Contractor and Zimbuild chief executive officer Dr Tinashe Manzungu said they are happy to be entrusted with the project.

“We are honoured to be entrusted with this significant project, which reflects our commitment to quality and innovation in construction,” said Dr Manzungu.

“Our team is excited to collaborate with local stakeholders and ensure that this development meets the needs of the community while adhering to the highest standards of safety and sustainability. We look forward to making a positive impact through our work and contributing to the country’s growth.”

PRAZ chief executive officer Dr Clever Ruswa said the structure will be partially funded by PRAZ with support from the Government.