ZNA welcomes new Commander in handover ceremony

Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander, General Philip Valerio Sibanda (centre), witnesses the handover-takeover between incoming ZNA Commander Lieutenant-General Emmanuel Matatu (right) and outgoing ZNA Commander Lieutenant General (Retired) Anselem Sanyatwe (left) at Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Nicholas Bakili

Columbus Mabika, Herald Reporter

THE handover and takeover parade for newly-appointed Zimbabwe National Army Commander, Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu, was held yesterday at Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare.

Lt-Gen Matatu took over from Lieutenant General (Retired) Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, who was appointed Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, taking over from Dr Kirsty Coventry, who will become the President of the International Olympic Committee in June following her recent election.

Presiding over the exchange of command between the two as chief witness, the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), General Philip Valerio Sibanda, said the ZDF will continue to ensure the country has an enabling environment that guarantees security for citizens and visitors.

“The people of Zimbabwe have high hopes and expectations for a better future, and as the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, we should ensure that a conducive and peaceful environment prevails so that all government developmental programmes are carried out without any hindrance.

“Citizens of this great nation and its visitors alike should enjoy real security and develop a sense of belonging to this beautiful country,” he said.

“We should all, therefore, understand the government’s vision for development in its entirety in order to contribute meaningfully as we strive to improve the lives and security of our people.

“In this regard, the modernisation of the ZDF’s capabilities continues to be a work in progress among my priorities.”

General Sibanda said the two commanders, whose change of command took place yesterday, were of a high calibre, with unquestionable loyalty and reputation.

“Their dedication to duty is beyond reproach; both are founding members of our defence forces who were attested into the army at its inception.

“Since then, they have served with undeniable loyalty, honour, and dignity in various capacities,” he said.

General Sibanda called on Lt Gen Matatu to prioritise principled leadership, which is responsive to the dictates of the current operating environment.

Regular interaction with troops through various activities, he said, was crucial to tap their energy and zeal. Accepting command, Lt Gen Matatu said he was up to the task.

“It is with a deep sense of humility and honour that I stand before you today to accept the command of the Zimbabwe National Army. This momentous occasion is not just a personal achievement, but more importantly, a reflection of the collective efforts and support I have received from my commanders, my fellow workmates, subordinates, and my family throughout this long journey,” he said.