President axes Higher Education deputy minister

0

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President axes Higher Education deputy minister 
Hon Simelisizwe Sibanda

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has with immediate effect removed Hon Simelisizwe Sibanda  from his position as Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development.

His removal from office was announced last night by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 108(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe removed Hon Simelisizwe Sibanda from the Office of Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development with immediate effect,” said Dr Rushwaya.

Related posts:

  1. Mnangagwa sacks minister who demanded transfer of non-Ndebele speaking teacher
  2. Former ZNA captain relieves Gukurahundi atrocities
  3. Illegal land buyers face prosecution
  4. Zimbabwe’s ZiG is the world’s newest currency and its latest attempt to resolve a money crisis
  5. ZiG notes, coins stutter onto market
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *