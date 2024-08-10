President launches security journal 

President Mnangagwa launches the institution’s African Journal of Defence and Security after he presided over the university’s fifth graduation ceremony in Harare yesterday. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara.

Talent Chimutambgi-Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has launched the African Journal of Defence and Security, which is a product of the Zimbabwe National Defence University (ZNDU).

The launch took place after the graduation ceremony of 144 students yesterday at the institution.

In his speech to mark the historic launch, President Mnangagwa said the journal was a perfect platform for promoting discourse on defence and security issues.

“The launch of the journal comes at an opportune time when there is an increased need for the cross-pollination of ideas in the problematisation, interrogation and analysis of contemporary issues in the defence and security paradigm.”

The President underlined the importance of all stakeholders who came on board for the success of the journal.

“The importance of the tripartite as well as multi- disciplinary relationship between the securocrats, academia and independent researchers cannot be over-emphasised. It typifies the richness and diversity of the debate on defence and security issues in Zimbabwe, within the region and beyond.

“This helps to form the bedrock upon which the country’s National Defence and Security architecture as well as ensure that its body of knowledge is developed and sharpened,” said President Mnangagwa.

Some of the articles in the inaugural publication included the one published by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga under the heading, “Understanding the Ethic of Double Standards in the United Nations Security Council in the Middle East and Africa”.

The late Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Lieutenant-General (Rtd) Dr Sibusiso Busi Moyo also published an article, titled, “The Implication of Domestic Economic Policies on Foreign Relations of a Developing Country”.

President Mnangagwa said the journal was not confined to the field of security only, but covers a whole spectrum of human security pillars including economic security, food security, health security, environmental security, personal security, cyber security, community security and political security.

“Whilst the concept of security has been broadened to include non-military dimensions, I exhort the university to undertake more research in the traditional security paradigm, as well as emerging issues such as the use of artificial intelligence and drone technology,” he said.

The ZNDU, the President added, should ensure the quality of articles published in the journal remains of a high academic quality.

