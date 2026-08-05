Source: More licences, fees slashed to speed up ease of doing business – herald

We publish here the post Cabinet media briefing presented by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Zhemu Soda, in Harare yesterday.

Cabinet noted and approved an update on the 2025/2026 summer crops marketing and 2026 winter production plan, as presented by Agriculture, Mechanisation and Water Resources Development Minister Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka.

Cabinet advises that the Second Round of Crop, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment Report reveals that the food security outlook for the country is generally positive. Currently, Government stocks held at the Grain Marketing Board as at July 28, 2026 stand at 239 824,874 tonnes.

The grain intake pattern reveals that the GMB deliveries from the 2025/2026 season are 135 percent above the 2024/2025 season, with Agricultural and Rural Development Authority contributing 91,22 percent of the grain deliveries. Furthermore, a total of 422 821 tonnes of crops comprising maize, soyabean, sorghum and sunflower have been formally marketed as at July 30, compared to 251 648 tonnes marketed at the same time in 2025.

The Grain Marketing Board has settled 100 percent of its previously outstanding farmer payment obligations from the 2024/2025 season.

Payments in excess of US$19 million have also been made for the 2025/2026 season deliveries. It is noteworthy that GMB holds 67 783,457 tonnes of third-party grain stocks since the completion of Artificial Intelligence-powered silos and subsequent offering of commercial storage services directly through the Warehouse Receipt system.

The progress regarding the various crop hectarages and volumes harvested as at July 30 is as follows:

The total maize area planted increased from 1 813 974 hectares in 2025 to 1 963 292 hectares in 2026, while total production increased from 2 203 556 tonnes to 2 685 021 tonnes, reflecting a growth of 17,1 percent; and

sSoyabean production increased from 52 794 tonnes to 119 067 tonnes, reflecting a 125 percent increase.

As at July 29, a record 355, 9 million kg of tobacco had been sold at an average price of US$2,49/kg. This represents a 0,3 percent increase in volume from the 354,9 million kg in 2025 which was sold at US$3,33/kg.

Export performance remains strong compared to the corresponding period in 2025 with volumes increasing by 40 percent from 91,3 million kg to 127,5 million kg.

The cotton producer prices for the 2026 marketing season according to grade are as follows: Grade A, 43 US cents/kg; Grade B, 41 US cents/kg; Grade C, 38 US cents/kg and Grade D, 35 US cents/kg. Payment is made instantly on delivery, subject to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe regulations on foreign and local currency ratios.

Regarding the winter production update, the wheat planted area is 133 048 ha compared to the 121 281ha planted in 2025. The area planted by ARDA is 65 585ha, against a target of 65 000ha.

To date, 102 080 tonnes of Irish potato has been produced from 3 520ha, out of a targeted yield of 243 850 tonnes. The average yield stands at 29 mt/ha compared to the 26 tonnes/ha realised during the corresponding period in 2025. Meanwhile, barley has been planted on a total of 7 013ha.

COMPENDIUM OF PROPOSED LEGACY PROJECTS FOR THE 2027 INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATIONS TO BE HELD IN MASVINGO PROVINCE

Cabinet considered and approved the compendium of proposed legacy projects for the 2027 Independence Day Celebrations to be held in Masvingo Province, which was presented by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe on behalf of the chairman of the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments, Vice President Col (Rtd) Dr KCD Mohadi.

The nation is being informed that the 47th Independence celebrations will be held at Rutenga Growth Point in Mwenezi District on April 18, 2027.

Accordingly, Government identified various projects which will be implemented as part of the legacy projects for the 2027 Independence Celebrations. The projects include 13 stalled projects that need to be completed, 54 devolution projects and new legacy projects to be implemented in the host district, Mwenezi.

The legacy projects will include construction of a 16 000-seater stadium, changing rooms and ablution facilities; construction and furnishing of 16 science laboratories and 39 satellite schools; equipping and solarising computer laboratories; rehabilitation of Liberation War Heritage Sites including Hurodzevasikana battle site; and Provincial and District Heroes Acres; the construction of 10 houses for veterans of the liberation Struggle in Mwenezi District; and the construction of a youth service and vocational training centre, among others.

The Government will also undertake road rehabilitation and construction works including the Rutenga-Boli-Sango road, 150km; Ngundu-Tanganda, 45km, Rutenga-Zvishavane, 84,2km, among others, and will continue the ongoing works to complete the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road, 34km, and Makwi-Neshuro Road, 12km.

In addition, Government, through the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency and partners, will drill 105 boreholes, install 40 pumps, install 50 solar-powered water schemes, maintain 1 500 boreholes and in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Water Resources Development, establish 21 Village Business Units.

The nation is informed that Government will undertake robust resource mobilisation and will continue to implement legacy projects across all provinces, in order to transform and improve the livelihoods of citizens, making sure that no one and no place is left behind.

MOP UP REVIEW OF LICENCES, PERMITS, LEVIES AND FEES

Cabinet noted and approved the mop-up review of licences, permits, levies and Fees charged by Ministries, Departments and Agencies in agriculture, education, transport, sport and natural stone export sub- sector, as presented by of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube.

In order to ensure that the ease of doing business review of licences, permits, levies and fees comprehensively covers all the sectors of the economy, Cabinet extended the process to include outstanding sectors and sub-sectors that were not covered during the review of the initial 13 priority sectors approved on July 29, 2025.

The residual sectors and sub- sectors comprise agriculture, education, transport, sport and the natural stone export sub-sector.

Cabinet approved the streamlining of duplicated and overlapping regulatory licences and permits, removed unnecessary levies and fees and lowered unjustifiably high residual levies and fees as per the following selected highlights:

Reduction of the Agricultural Marketing Authority industrial hemp registration fees;

Reduction of the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe industrial hemp application processing fee;

Reduction of the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe industrial hemp cannabis licence;

Reduction of the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe agricultural medicinal cannabis research permit;

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education fees comprising schools annual affiliation fees, ZIMSEC annual affiliation fees and examination fees remain at current levels;

Formalisation of the registration of tri-cycles and licensing of riders;

The vehicle change of ownership fees remain unchanged for all types of vehicles;

a One Stop Shop facility will be created to facilitate vehicle change of ownership;

Reduction of the Sport and Recreation Commission 6 percent gate takings levy by 50 percent;

Reduction of the Zimbabwe Football Association 6 percent of gross income of match day revenue by 50 percent;

Reduction of the Premier Soccer League Levy pegged at 10 percent of net income of match day revenues to 4 percent;

Reduction of local authorities 15 percent venue hire levy to 10 percent of total gross attendance;

Capping of local authorities outdoor advertising fees at US$2.50/sq metre; and

Abolishing cemetery entry fees.

Meanwhile, the reviews will be effective upon the finalisation of the requisite statutory instruments.

PRINCIPLES OF THE ZIMBABWE RED CROSS SOCIETY AMENDMENT BILL, 2026

Cabinet considered and approved the Principles of the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society Amendment Bill 2026 which was presented by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri.

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society is an independent body that complements Government in humanitarian support, and works closely with ministries including the Ministry of Defence.

Zimbabwe became a member of the Geneva Convention in 1983, assuming the pre-colonially established branch status of the British Red Cross Society. Over the years, there have been changes, and the Amendment seeks to align the Zimbabwe Red Cross Act [Chapter 17.08] of 1981 to the additional protocols I and II of the Geneva Conventions, in addition to the initial four.

The amendment will ensure that the legislation remains relevant to current priorities of the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society, including the elimination of redundant provisions; alignment with the Constitution and international standards; clarification of the society’s roles; protection of the use of the Red Cross emblem; and strengthening of administrative efficiency and governance through the substitution of the executive council with a national governing council.

REPORT ON THE 49TH ORDINARY SESSION OF THE AFRICAN UNION EXECUTIVE COUNCIL HELD FROM JULY 28-29

Cabinet noted and approved the report on the 49th ordinary session of the African Union Executive Council held from July 28-29 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as presented by Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Dr Fredrick Shava as Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

The meeting attended by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira sought to advance the implementation of Agenda 2063 by strengthening the African Union’s institutional effectiveness, promoting sustainable financing, enhancing continental integration and consolidating peace, security and good governance.

The outcome of the meeting included adoption of several strategic decisions aimed at strengthening continental integration and institutional effectiveness.

Above all, it succeeded in promoting the country’s bilateral and strategic engagements.