More licences, fees slashed to speed up ease of doing business 

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Source: More licences, fees slashed to speed up ease of doing business – herald

We  publish here the post Cabinet media briefing presented by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Zhemu Soda, in Harare yesterday.

Cabinet  noted  and  approved  an  update  on  the  2025/2026  summer  crops marketing  and  2026  winter  production  plan,  as  presented  by  Agriculture, Mechanisation and Water Resources Development Minister Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka.

Cabinet advises that the Second Round of Crop, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment Report reveals that the food security outlook for the country is generally positive. Currently, Government stocks held at the Grain Marketing  Board  as  at  July 28,  2026  stand  at  239  824,874   tonnes.

The grain intake pattern reveals that the GMB deliveries from the 2025/2026 season are 135 percent above the 2024/2025 season, with Agricultural and  Rural  Development  Authority  contributing  91,22 percent  of  the grain deliveries. Furthermore, a total of 422 821 tonnes of crops comprising maize,  soyabean, sorghum and sunflower  have  been formally marketed as at  July 30,  compared  to  251  648 tonnes  marketed  at the same time in 2025.

The  Grain  Marketing  Board  has  settled  100 percent  of  its  previously  outstanding farmer payment obligations from the 2024/2025 season.

Payments in excess  of  US$19  million  have  also  been  made  for  the  2025/2026  season deliveries.  It  is  noteworthy  that  GMB  holds  67 783,457  tonnes  of third-party grain stocks since the completion of Artificial Intelligence-powered silos and subsequent offering of commercial storage services directly through the Warehouse Receipt system.

The progress regarding the various crop hectarages and volumes harvested as at July 30 is as follows:

The  total  maize  area  planted increased  from  1 813  974  hectares  in 2025 to 1 963 292 hectares in 2026, while total production increased from  2 203  556  tonnes  to  2 685  021  tonnes,  reflecting  a growth  of  17,1 percent; and

sSoyabean production increased from 52 794 tonnes to 119 067 tonnes, reflecting a 125 percent increase.

As  at July  29,  a record  355, 9 million  kg of  tobacco  had been sold at an average price of US$2,49/kg. This represents a 0,3 percent increase in volume from the 354,9 million kg in 2025 which was sold at US$3,33/kg.

Export performance remains strong compared to the corresponding period in 2025 with volumes increasing by 40 percent from 91,3 million kg to 127,5 million kg.

The cotton producer prices for the 2026 marketing season according to grade  are  as  follows:  Grade  A, 43 US cents/kg;  Grade  B,  41 US cents/kg;  Grade  C, 38 US cents/kg and Grade D, 35 US cents/kg. Payment is made instantly on delivery,  subject  to  the  Reserve  Bank  of  Zimbabwe  regulations  on  foreign and local currency ratios.

Regarding the winter production update, the wheat planted area  is 133 048 ha compared to the 121 281ha planted in 2025. The area planted  by  ARDA  is  65  585ha,  against  a target  of  65  000ha.

To date, 102 080 tonnes of Irish potato has been produced from 3 520ha,  out  of  a targeted  yield  of  243  850  tonnes.  The  average  yield  stands at  29  mt/ha  compared  to  the  26 tonnes/ha  realised  during  the  corresponding period  in  2025.  Meanwhile, barley has been planted on  a total  of  7 013ha.

COMPENDIUM OF PROPOSED LEGACY PROJECTS FOR THE 2027 INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATIONS TO BE HELD IN MASVINGO PROVINCE

Cabinet considered and approved the compendium of proposed legacy projects for the 2027 Independence Day Celebrations to be held in Masvingo Province, which was presented by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe on behalf of the chairman of the  Cabinet  Committee  on  State  Occasions  and  National  Monuments,  Vice President Col (Rtd) Dr KCD Mohadi.

The  nation  is  being  informed  that  the  47th Independence  celebrations will be  held  at  Rutenga  Growth  Point  in Mwenezi  District  on  April 18,  2027.

Accordingly, Government identified various projects which will be implemented as part of the legacy projects for the 2027 Independence Celebrations. The projects include 13 stalled projects that need to be completed, 54 devolution projects and new legacy projects to be implemented  in  the host district, Mwenezi.

The legacy projects will include construction of a 16 000-seater stadium, changing rooms and ablution facilities; construction and furnishing of 16 science laboratories and 39 satellite schools; equipping and solarising computer laboratories; rehabilitation of Liberation War Heritage Sites including Hurodzevasikana battle site; and Provincial and District Heroes Acres; the construction of 10 houses for veterans of the liberation Struggle  in Mwenezi District;  and the construction of a youth service and vocational training centre, among others.

The Government will  also  undertake road  rehabilitation  and  construction  works including the  Rutenga-Boli-Sango road,  150km; Ngundu-Tanganda, 45km, Rutenga-Zvishavane, 84,2km, among others, and will continue the ongoing works to complete the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road, 34km, and Makwi-Neshuro Road, 12km.

In addition, Government, through the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency and partners, will drill 105 boreholes, install 40 pumps, install 50 solar-powered water schemes, maintain 1 500 boreholes and in collaboration with the Ministry  of  Agriculture,  Mechanisation  and  Water  Resources  Development, establish 21 Village Business Units.

The nation is informed that Government will undertake robust resource mobilisation and will continue to implement legacy projects across all provinces, in order to transform and improve the livelihoods of citizens, making sure that no one and no place is left behind.

MOP UP REVIEW OF LICENCES, PERMITS, LEVIES AND FEES

Cabinet noted and approved the mop-up review of licences, permits, levies and Fees charged by Ministries, Departments and Agencies in agriculture, education, transport, sport and natural stone export sub- sector, as presented by of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube.

In order to ensure that the ease of doing business review of licences, permits, levies and fees comprehensively covers all the sectors of the economy, Cabinet extended the process to include outstanding sectors and sub-sectors that were not covered during the review of the initial 13 priority  sectors approved  on  July 29, 2025.

The  residual  sectors  and  sub- sectors  comprise agriculture,  education,  transport,  sport and the natural stone export sub-sector.

Cabinet approved the streamlining of duplicated and overlapping regulatory licences and permits, removed unnecessary levies and fees and lowered unjustifiably high residual levies and fees as per the following selected highlights:

Reduction of the Agricultural Marketing Authority industrial hemp registration fees;

Reduction  of  the  Medicines  Control  Authority of  Zimbabwe  industrial hemp application processing fee;

Reduction  of  the  Medicines  Control  Authority  of  Zimbabwe  industrial hemp cannabis licence;

Reduction of the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe agricultural medicinal cannabis research permit;

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education fees comprising schools annual affiliation fees, ZIMSEC annual affiliation fees and examination fees remain at current levels;

Formalisation of the registration of tri-cycles and licensing of riders;

The vehicle change of ownership fees remain unchanged for all types of vehicles;

a One Stop Shop facility will be created to facilitate vehicle change of ownership;

Reduction  of  the  Sport  and  Recreation  Commission  6 percent  gate  takings levy by 50 percent;

Reduction  of  the  Zimbabwe  Football  Association  6 percent  of  gross income of match day revenue by 50 percent;

Reduction  of  the  Premier  Soccer  League  Levy  pegged  at  10 percent  of  net income of match day revenues to 4 percent;

Reduction  of  local  authorities  15 percent  venue  hire  levy  to  10 percent  of  total gross attendance;

Capping of local authorities outdoor advertising fees at US$2.50/sq metre; and

Abolishing cemetery entry fees.

Meanwhile, the reviews will be effective upon the finalisation of the requisite statutory instruments.

PRINCIPLES OF THE ZIMBABWE RED CROSS SOCIETY AMENDMENT BILL, 2026

Cabinet considered and approved the Principles of the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society Amendment Bill 2026 which was presented by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri.

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society is an independent body that complements Government in humanitarian support, and works closely with ministries including the Ministry of Defence.

Zimbabwe became a member of the Geneva Convention in 1983, assuming the pre-colonially established branch  status  of  the  British  Red  Cross  Society.  Over  the  years,  there  have been changes, and the Amendment seeks to align the Zimbabwe Red Cross Act [Chapter 17.08] of 1981 to the additional protocols I and II of the Geneva Conventions, in addition to the initial four.

The  amendment will  ensure  that  the legislation  remains  relevant  to  current priorities of the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society, including the elimination of redundant provisions; alignment with the Constitution and international standards;  clarification  of  the  society’s  roles;  protection  of  the  use  of  the Red Cross emblem; and strengthening of administrative efficiency and governance through the substitution of the executive council with a national governing council.

REPORT ON THE 49TH ORDINARY SESSION OF THE AFRICAN UNION EXECUTIVE COUNCIL HELD FROM  JULY 28-29

Cabinet noted and approved the report on the 49th ordinary session of the African Union  Executive Council  held  from  July  28-29  in  Addis  Ababa, Ethiopia, as presented by Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Dr Fredrick Shava as Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

The  meeting attended by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira sought to advance the implementation of  Agenda 2063 by strengthening the African Union’s institutional effectiveness, promoting sustainable financing, enhancing continental integration and consolidating peace, security and good governance.

The outcome of the meeting included adoption of several strategic decisions aimed at strengthening continental integration and institutional  effectiveness.

Above  all,  it  succeeded  in  promoting the country’s bilateral and strategic engagements.

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