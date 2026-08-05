Source: Govt secures funding to resume Bulawayo-Vic Falls road works – herald

Rutendo Nyeve

Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Government has secured funding to mobilise contractors back to site for the rehabilitation and widening of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, ending months of uncertainty that had stalled progress in the critical infrastructure project.

Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, revealed the breakthrough in the National Assembly, assuring the nation that an accelerated pace of works will be witnessed going into August.

The project, which started in July 2025, had faced funding constraints that slowed down progress along the vital trade and tourism corridor.

“We have a 440km road from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls. I am happy that this is one of the roads that we have earmarked and now we have funding to continue the works.

“So, I want to say, watch the space and as we move towards August, you will see massive rehabilitation again. Those contractors will be mobilised again to their various sections,” said Minister Mhona.

As of July 30, a total of 73,4km of the road had been surfaced and opened to traffic, with eight contractors working across different lots.

Bitumen World leads the pack with 20.9km completed under legacy works on the Hwange section, followed by Syvern Investment with 13,9km, Tensor Systems with 10,6km, and Masimba Holdings with 10,3km.

Fossil Contracting has completed 6.2km, Linash Construction 6,1km, and Bitumen Resources 54km, while Asphalt Products and Bitumen World on lots six and seven are yet to record any progress.

With a balance of 367km still remaining, the Government is optimistic that the fresh injection of funds will significantly reduce this backlog and accelerate the overall completion timeline.

Minister Mhona acknowledged the funding gap that had hampered the project, saying the traditional US$150 million annual budget allocation for national roads was insufficient for a project of this magnitude.

He explained that the ministry was forced to think outside the box to raise additional resources, which has now borne fruit.

“We find that in this august House, this particular year, you gave us the equivalent of US$150 million to do our roads throughout the entire country. If we just apply it to that road, it is inadequate. It, therefore, calls for the ministry to think outside the box so that we also raise additional funding,” Minister Mhona said.