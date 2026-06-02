Source: ‘President unchallenged in Zanu PF’ – herald

Africa Moyo

Deputy National Editor

ZANU PF spokesperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa yesterday said President Mnangagwa remains unchallenged within the ruling party, urging those with political ambition to “hold on” as the party consolidates around its current leadership ahead of the Constitutional Amendment No. 3 Bill set to be tabled in Parliament today.

Speaking at a media briefing in Harare yesterday, Cde Mutsvangwa said while ambition was a normal and legitimate part of politics, the obtaining reality within Zanu PF reflected overwhelming support for President Mnangagwa across party structures.

He stressed that the party would not interfere with other processes, expected to accompany CAB3, noting that they lie within the purview of Parliament and the judiciary.

“We are not going to interfere with the other processes, as I told you; they belong to the Judiciary, they belong to Parliament, which is going to deliberate (on the Bill and) of course the Executive,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

“But what we are just happy about is that our population has strong support for the President.”

Cde Mutsvangwa also acknowledged that internal ambition within the party is natural, particularly with political timelines stretching towards 2028, but said such ambition must be tempered by current political realities.

“There are many who may have ambition in the party, there may be some who would have looked at 2028 as an opportunity to exercise ambition.

“It’s legitimate to have ambition in the party. The mere fact that you are a politician assumes you have ambition.

“So, the President cannot disparage ambition within the party,” he said.

However, Cde Mutsvangwa said the present balance of political support within the party leaves no room for contestation against the President’s leadership.

“But when things have gone the way they have within the party, about the support of the President, we expect that ambition to respond with humility to the reality of the fact that the President is currently unchallenged in Zanu PF,” he said.

He urged members with political aspirations to prioritise unity and focus on national development rather than internal positioning.

“So mamwe masideshows aya dai achingosiiwa toregera munhu ari kudiwa nevanhu amboenda pamberi nebasa kuti nyika iende pane chimwe chigaro.

“Ambition you can always tuck it under your armpits, ichadzoka, inowana nguva yayo.

“There will always be a chance and maybe you will have a good chance when that time arises,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

He added that party members should align their ambitions with the Constitution, rules and prevailing political sentiment within Zanu PF, as Parliament prepares to debate CAB3.