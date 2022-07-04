Source: Presidential borehole scheme faces sabotage in Glen View | The Herald

A vandalised borehole drilled under Presidential Scheme fenced to block residents from accessing the area.

Herald Reporter

Residents of Glen View have raised complaints against Harare City Council (HCC) employee, Mr Jabulani Mbetu, who is allegedly restricting access to boreholes drilled under the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme.

The scheme, introduced by President Mnangagwa, is meant to provide clean water to all citizens in urban areas, following successive years of failure by the opposition-run local authorities.

Under the Second Republic, Government has taken a deliberate move to empower communities through provision of reliable safe clean water across the country.

Mr Mbetu, a HCC farms manager, has allegedly fenced the borehole at Dare Rechimurenga Housing Cooperative in the Glenview area to shut-out residents from accessing clean water.

In separate interviews, residents who spoke to The Herald blasted the selfish motive by Mr Mbetu, saying it was against President Mnangagwa’s thrust of leaving no one behind.

Some interpreted the move as a bid to derail President Mnangagwa’s vision of ensuring communities have access to clean water.

Mr Herbert Nyadzo, a resident, said it was disappointing that the whole community was being subjected to unnecessary suffering because of one person.

He said the borehole was vandalised and they no longer had access to safe water.

“We became excited after President Mnangagwa extended the gesture to us as residents of Glen View, which is known for erratic water supply due to the failure of opposition-run council to deliver clean water,” said Mr Nyadzo.

“Since the person fenced the borehole is a council official, obviously he is pleasing his master by inhibiting us from drinking safe water.”

Another resident, Mrs Simbai Mupande, said they thought they had been relieved from buying mineral water, which was safe to drink, since they now had a borehole.

“These people who vandalized our community borehole have sinned against us, especially women,” she said. “Our President has love for his people by showing determination to end water woes here in Glen View, but the vision has since been thwarted by individuals who are bent on fighting our visionary President.”

The Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme was designed to ease the burden of walking long distances in search of clean water and empowering women as they were the victims of water woes when carrying out their domestic chores.

There are allegations that Mr Mbetu is being assisted by his colleagues who vandalised the borehole and brought vicious dogs to assist them in ensuring no one gets to the borehole.