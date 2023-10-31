Source: Punter demands US$5 400 for wins -Newsday Zimbabwe

A PUNTER has resorted to legal action against betting house Bezbets gaming company after it “refused” to pay him US$5 400 he won on the pretext that he had betted US$150 instead of US$50.

Through his lawyer Tawanda Takaindisa, Prosper Dembedza has written a letter of demand to Bezbets to release the money within 24 hours.

Dembedza won the bet on October 26 this year.

“On October 27, 2023, our client demanded the release of the money upon which you indicated that you could give him US$1 800 contrary to the amount won,” wrote the lawyer.

“This, therefore, serves as 24hrs notice to make the full payment of US$5 400 to our client. Failure of which we will be forced to take litigation (sic) against you. Your conduct is unprofessional and unethical as you have no legal basis to refuse to make the said payment.”

Dembedza has, since last year, been placing bets of more than US$50 and according to his account, he once won more than US$5 000 and has been withdrawing the money until recently when they refused to pay him.

“They have been paying me my money all along using the same bets which I used to place the similar bets which I have been placing (sic). Today (yesterday), because I have won more than US$5 000, they do not want to pay me my money.

“This is total fraud because they have not put a maximum stake on their terms and conditions policy. My worry is why is it that they do not want to give (me) today after they have been giving me all my stakes before,” he said.

Bezbets manager Bernard Zieve did not respond to NewsDay questions.