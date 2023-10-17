Source: Police target vehicles with spotlights -Newsday Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT says drivers with extra lights or spotlights on their vehicles will be arrested during the ongoing Tame the Traffic Jungle operation.

Police reported on Sunday that 97 499 people had been arrested during the second phase of the operation which started mid last month.

Speaking in Parliament last week, Transport and Infrastructure Development minister Felix Mhona said: “Because of the ongoing programme, the police are searching for items like reflectors. Vehicles that come into this country must have reflectors that we in this country can recommend.

“So, when they are stopped on the roads, those are the things that the police will be searching for. Still on that similar matter, I also would like to say, Mr Speaker, we have realised that there are some people who put extra lights or spotlights on their vehicles.

“Such people will also be arrested as we work in close collaboration with the Minister of Home Affairs, including motorists who may not have their number plates. They must obey the road regulations.”

Mhona was responding to a question by Mberengwa North legislator Tafanana Zhou (Zanu PF) during the oral answers to questions without notice session.

“Some of the vehicles that come from South Africa may not have those reflectors (recommended in Zimbabwe), which means they breach the regulations that we expect. Do you not think it is retrogressive because we are opposing the Sadc standards?” Zhou had asked.

However, Mhona said he would discuss with Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe issues raised by the Zanu PF legislator.

Mhona added: “We expect to have a harmonised road regulation system. Indeed, some of those vehicles may have reflectors that may not be visible at night and sometimes may be visible.

“The intention is to preserve life. That is the reason why we ensure that we have those reflectors to show whether it is the front or rear side. This is additional security.

“I believe we will discuss this with the Minister of Home Affairs so that we may not be retrogressive. Indeed, we agree that we are human beings, and if there is an outcry with regards to this matter, it means we have to look into it with the minister.”

The police operation, that is mainly targeting unlicensed commuter omnibuses and pirate taxis has, however, been blamed for causing transport blues, particularly in Harare and Bulawayo.