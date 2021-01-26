Source: Radical activists dragged to court – DailyNews

FIVE members of the radical Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) were recently dragged to court, ostensibly for disrupting court proceedings and violating lockdown restrictions.

Bulawayo provincial magistrate Shepherd Mjanja heard that Welcome Moyo, 33, Nqobani Moyo, 36, Mongameli Mlotshwa, 35, Kelvin Dube, 32, and Mcebisi Mgutshini, 36, allegedly interrupted a court session of a fellow member at Western Commonage magistrates’court in December last year.

“Accused persons acting in consent with others who are still at large, stormed the court room and disturbed the peace, security and order of the public at West Commonage court by forcibly entering the courtroom ….,” alleged prosecutor Nkathazo Dlodlo.

“They were singing, forcing the court to adjourn,” added Dlodlo.

Since then, the five have been on the police wanted list and were seen in the central business district by a witness, Prisca Sibanda, who witnessed the ruckus in the court and tipped off the police.

“Upon arrest, police demanded Covid-19 exemption letters, but the accused persons failed to produce the documents as required by the national lockdown regulations and were arrested,” Dlodlo said.

Mjanja granted them $3 000 bail each and remanded them to February 25. The magistrate ordered that they report to their nearest police station once every fortnight until the matter is finalised.