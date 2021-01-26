Source: Chinese firm embroiled in COVID-19 testing storm – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By Moses Mugugunyeki

A CHINESE mining company, Afrochine Smelting has been embroiled in a COVID-19 testing scandal after it allegedly assigned unqualified personnel to carry out tests for the respiratory virus on its 600 workers.

Workers at the Ngezi-based mining company told NewsDay that the administration manager, Angui Zhang Zong, gave an order to have the tests carried out at the company premises.

They said workers from the safety, health, environment and quality (SHEQ) department, mainly students on attachment, were compelled to administer the tests despite lacking the professional know-how.

An audio recording in NewsDay’s possession revealed that during the company’s COVID-19 response plan meeting, Zhong ordered that the tests for the virus should be done at the company.