Source: Rains destroy roads in Gokwe – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By Amos Batisayi

RESIDENTS of Gokwe North and South in Midlands province have appealed to government to rehabilitate roads after rains exposed their poor state.

Most roads in Gokwe are not tarred, and are often washed away by rains.

Rains that hit the area recently left the gravel roads with gullies, dongas and impassable.

Major roads that link Gokwe centre and surrounding rural areas such as Mateta, Manoti and Kana mission are dilapidated.

In Gokwe North, roads linking Mutora business centre and surrounding areas such as Choda, Mashame, Copper Queen and Chireya have become impassable after heavy down pours.

Transport operators shun the areas.

In separate interviews, residents pleaded with the government through the District Development Fund (DDF) to repair the roads so that buses do not shun the areas.

“With the rainy season upon us, most of the roads are impassable and we struggle to go to our rural areas. This has been a perennial challenge,” Muchaneta Muzondidya from Chief Chireya area said.

Morris Dzikamai from Gokwe-Sengwa constituency added: “We no longer have buses to take us to town. We now use kombis which are not only unreliable but charge exorbitant and outrageous fares.”

Several bus operators, who used to service Gokwe town, Mutora business centre and the rural areas are no longer plying the routes citing the poor road network.

Acting Gokwe South Rural District Council chief executive, Dorothy Makoni, however, said council had started rehabilitating the roads following complaints from residents.

“The council has already bought road maintenance equipment using devolution funds and we have started repairing the roads in the district,” she said.

Despite Gokwe producing 52% of the country’s cotton, poverty is rife while underdevelopment is glaring.