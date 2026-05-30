Source: Redcliff crash victims named -Newsday Zimbabwe
BULAWAYO, May 29 (NewsDay Live) — Police have released the names of six people who died after a Honda Fit collided head-on with a haulage truck along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway near Redcliff on Sunday.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the crash occurred at the 223km peg near the Redcliff turn-off at about 4:45 p.m. on May 25.
“ZRP reports a fatal road traffic collision at the 223km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road near the Redcliff turn-off at 1645 hours,” police said in a statement posted on X.
“Six people died when a Honda Fit and a haulage truck collided.”
The victims were identified by their next of kin as Augustine Mbano, 32, of Mutyoraura Village, Gokwe South; Anesu Nyaruvende, 25, of Lot 7/9 Chicago, Kwekwe; Junior Passmore Ndlovu, 24, of Tumbira Village, Gokwe; Pullen Moyo, 27, of Mapfumo 2 Village, Gokwe; Sheron Kundai Gundani, 25, of Taunton, Fitchlea, Kwekwe; and Piason Moyo, 36, of Mapfumo 2 Village, Gokwe.
Police said investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing and more details will be released in due course.
The Harare-Bulawayo Highway remains one of Zimbabwe’s deadliest roads, with authorities frequently attributing fatal crashes to speeding, reckless overtaking and driver error.
Redcliff crash victims named
Newer PostOutcry over Manhize steel project fallout
Older PostCity Parking boss bags PhD
COMMENTS