Redcliff crash victims named 

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Source: Redcliff crash victims named -Newsday Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO, May 29 (NewsDay Live) — Police have released the names of six people who died after a Honda Fit collided head-on with a haulage truck along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway near Redcliff on Sunday.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the crash occurred at the 223km peg near the Redcliff turn-off at about 4:45 p.m. on May 25.

“ZRP reports a fatal road traffic collision at the 223km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road near the Redcliff turn-off at 1645 hours,” police said in a statement posted on X.

“Six people died when a Honda Fit and a haulage truck collided.”

The victims were identified by their next of kin as Augustine Mbano, 32, of Mutyoraura Village, Gokwe South; Anesu Nyaruvende, 25, of Lot 7/9 Chicago, Kwekwe; Junior Passmore Ndlovu, 24, of Tumbira Village, Gokwe; Pullen Moyo, 27, of Mapfumo 2 Village, Gokwe; Sheron Kundai Gundani, 25, of Taunton, Fitchlea, Kwekwe; and Piason Moyo, 36, of Mapfumo 2 Village, Gokwe.

Police said investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing and more details will be released in due course.

The Harare-Bulawayo Highway remains one of Zimbabwe’s deadliest roads, with authorities frequently attributing fatal crashes to speeding, reckless overtaking and driver error.

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