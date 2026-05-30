Source: Outcry over Manhize steel project fallout -Newsday Zimbabwe

A STORM is brewing in Mvuma, with the Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) raising concern over worsening humanitarian and environmental crisis in Manhize, where the government established the Dinson Iron and Steel Company with Chinese investors.

CNRG also reported that six boreholes drilled by the company at relocation sites reportedly turned into dry holes, leaving families without reliable water sources.

In a statement, CNRG yesterday called on the government to act on the Manhize crisis as communities suffer under corporate negligence and manipulation.

Officials from the Manhize steel plant quickly dismissed the allegations.

However, CNRG executive director Farai Maguwu said communities displaced to pave way for the industrial park reported severe hardship and neglect.

“Centre for Natural Resource Governance is deeply concerned by the worsening humanitarian, environmental, and governance crisis surrounding the Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco) operations in Manhize, where displaced communities continue to suffer under poor living conditions, unclear relocation arrangements and environmental harm,” Maguwu said.

“Communities displaced to pave way for the Dinson Industrial Park report severe hardship and neglect. Six boreholes drilled by the company at relocation sites reportedly turned into dry holes, leaving families without reliable access to water.

“Affected families also report that compensation was inadequate because the land was classified as State land, meaning compensation only covered structures and trees rather than the full livelihood value of the land.”

CNRG said it was particularly alarmed by the situation faced by approximately 22 families from Mushenjere village, many of whom are elderly people aged between 80 and 90 years.

“The villagers, especially elderly women who depend on subsistence farming, have lost access to their agricultural land following mining expansion,” the statement said.

“The company set up its industrial complex on villagers’ farmland, thereby bringing farming activities to a halt.

“Further, Disco built a wall around the industrial area, leaving communities outside while exposing them to dust, pollution and emissions from nearby mining and limestone crushing operations.”

Maguwu said elderly residents had no capacity to rebuild their lives elsewhere.

“Families are reportedly surviving on irregular subsistence payments of US$200 every other month, an amount inadequate to meet basic needs amid rising living costs,” he said.

“At one point, these payments reportedly stopped for more than five months until communities protested.”

CNRG called on the government to urgently intervene and enforce accountability at Manhize, and ensure the immediate construction of standard, safe and durable houses for all affected families.

It also urged government to provide reliable water infrastructure for relocated families.

However, Disco project manager Wilfred Motsi labelled Maguwu “a liar”.

“That man is a liar,” he said.

“We told him he should come here. He should just come here.

“The relocation was done according to the laws of Zimbabwe.

“The Ministry of Lands led the relocations and it’s sad we have such liars.”