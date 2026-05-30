Source: City Parking boss bags PhD –Newsday Zimbabwe

The City Parking Board and Management announced yesterday that Muzviyo graduated with a PhD in Business and Management, calling it “a testament to his dedication, intellectual rigor, and visionary leadership.”

In a statement, the board praised his exemplary leadership, saying it has driven the organisation forward while inspiring staff.

“This incredible academic milestone is a testament to your dedication, intellectual rigor, and visionary leadership. Your exemplary leadership has driven the organization forward. Your profound scholarly prowess is inspiring,” City Parking said.

Dr Muzviyo, who has led the Harare City Council Strategic Business Unit (SBU), through fierce debates over parking enforcement, balanced executive duties with academic research.

His thesis focused on “The effect of Innovation on financial performance of firms listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.”

He did his PhD with the University of Zambia.

The board did not indicate whether the qualification comes with a reserved parking spot.