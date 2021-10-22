Source: Regional opposition slams Chamisa attack – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

LEADER of One South Africa Movement, Mmusi Maimane, has called on Sadc to intervene in Zimbabwe’s political crisis following reports of an assassination attempt on opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa early this week.

The MDC Alliance claimed on Tuesday that its leader had survived an assassination attempt while campaigning in Manicaland province.

His car was reportedly shot at. Last week, his convoy was attacked in Masvingo, leaving five of his aides injured.

“There are forces in Africa trying to suppress democracy, trying to extend decades of suppression, oppression and poverty. This is happening here in the Sadc. We must not ignore the actions of @edmnangagwa [President Emmerson Mnangagwa] and Zanu PF who are trying to end the life of the main opposition leader,” Maimane tweeted.

THERE ARE FORCES IN AFRICA TRYING TO SUPPRESS DEMOCRACY, TRYING TO EXTEND DECADES OF SUPPRESSION, OPPRESSION AND POVERTY. THIS IS HAPPENING HERE IN SADC. WE MUST NOT IGNORE THE ACTIONS OF @EDMNANGAGWA AND THE ZANU PF WHO ARE TRYING TO END THE LIFE OF THE MAIN OPPOSITION LEADER. HTTPS://T.CO/TLPZYVWZ4X — MMUSI MAIMANE (@MMUSIMAIMANE) OCTOBER 21, 2021

“As a nation built on values of democracy, freedom and dignity, we cannot sit aside in silence. We cannot ignore the actions of thuggish regimes in our very own neighbourhood. South Africa must play a role, and that role must be in line with our values, not in line with oppression.”

Tanzania’s third largest political party, Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT) described the attacks on Chamisa as saddening.

“ACT Wazalendo is saddened by the attacks on the president of Zimbabwe’s opposition MDC Alliance Nelson Chamisa. Chamisa has survived at least two attacks with clear indications of attempted murder within seven days,” the ACT statement read. “Some of the shots were fired at the car he was riding in, which clearly indicates that the attackers were deliberately trying to harm him.”

The Tanzanian opposition party said Zimbabwean police’s failure to arrest the perpetrators of the violence was worrying.

ACT said the attacks on Chamisa and his party were an affront to democracy within the region.

“Those acts should not be condoned. We call on Zanu PF and its government to respect democratic laws and principles, and to run civilised politics of argument, not the politics of piracy,” it said.

“Misuse of State apparatus to undermine the legitimate activities of opposition parties and instil fear in the people, especially the opposition supporters is a tactic that is only used by parties that have failed to legitimise themselves.”